Lynda S. Mueller, 58, of Fort Atkinson, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, Aug. 21, 2020, while camping with her husband and friends.
Lynda was born on Dec. 25, 1961, in Fort Atkinson, daughter of the late William and Margaret (Schwemmer) Hinrichs.
She married Randal Mueller on April 15, 1989.
Lynda enjoyed riding on the Harley and camping with her husband, and cherished her Wednesdays by spending time with her granddaughter, Grace.
Lynda is survived by her husband, Randal of Fort Atkinson; children, Dwight (Emily) Mueller of Johnson Creek and Lydia (Jon) Stiemke of Fort Atkinson; granddaughter, Hazel Grace Mueller; brothers, Will (Sylvia) Hinrichs and John (Carla) Hinrichs; sister, Leigh (Robert) Froelich; mother-in-law, Hazel Mueller; and many nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.
A visitation will take place from 1 to 4 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 28, at the Dunlap Memorial Home, 604 S. Main St., Fort Atkinson. Burial will take place in Lakeview Cemetery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.