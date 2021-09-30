September 25, 1943 - September 28, 2021
Ixonia, WI - Lynn Arthur Kramer -
Lynn entered the gates of heaven September 28, 2021 at the age of 78, surrounded by loved ones. He was a successful farmer, mentor to many and a friend to all.
Lynn was born September 25, 1943 to Arthur and Eva Kramer of Sullivan, Wisconsin. Lynn's success as a dairy farmer started as a young boy following in his father's footsteps. After growing up on his parents' dairy farm in Sullivan, he later took over the farm as his parents got older. In later years, he mentored his own sons to succeed him as he passed on his farming knowledge and strong work ethic. He dearly loved farming and his weathered hands were the result of many years of hard work and dedication. He was happiest when in a tractor, watching tractor pulls and being with his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He will be remembered for his never ending knowledge of anything farm related.
In his later years, Dementia no longer allowed him to continue his active and independent life as a farmer, however, he enjoyed making new memories and re-living the old ones again and again with his children, family and friends.
Memories of Lynn will be cherished by his children: William (Debbie) Kramer, Michael Kramer, Paul (Kim) Kramer and Suzanne Kramer Meyer. His legacy will also live on through his grandchildren: Kasey Kramer, Derek (Lindsay) Kramer, Paige Kramer, Carli Kramer, Dalton Kramer, Mackenzie Kramer, Ellie Kramer, Katelyn Kramer, Lexi (Joel) Shear, Brooke Punzel, Gabby Meyer and Eli Meyer and his seven great-grandchildren. He is further survived by his brothers: Frank (Sue) Kramer and Lon (Lynette) Kramer, the mother of his children Sharon Stade and his extended family and friends.
Lynn was preceded in death by his parents, Arthur and Eva Kramer and his son in law, Ethan Meyer.
The family would like to extend their thanks to the staff at Azura Memory Care in Oconomowoc and Brighton Hospice of Brookfield for the care, support and thoughtfulness you gave Lynn and our family.
Please join us in celebrating our Dad's life at St. Stephens Church (W2094 Church Drive, Concord, WI 53094) on Sunday, October 3, 2021. Visitation will be from 9:00-11:00am with a Service and Burial to follow at 11am. The family would like to also invite those in attendance to a luncheon following the Burial. In honor of our Dad please come in casual clothes - wear your flannels or Packer attire.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a tribute donation in honor of Lynn Kramer to Brighton Hospice of Brookfield.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.