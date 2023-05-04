Lynn Ellen (Asplin) Wenzel

January 21, 1948 - May 1, 2023

Fort Atkinson, WI - Lynn Ellen (Asplin) Wenzel, Age 75 of Fort Atkinson passed away from Alzheimer's Disease peacefully on May 1, 2023 at her home surrounded by family. She was born January 21, 1948 in Marshfield, Wisconsin to Herbert & Stella Asplin. She graduated from Marshfield Senior High School in 1966 and attended the University of Wisconsin campus in both Marshfield and Madison, Wisconsin. Lynn married Terry Wenzel on August 16, 1969 in Marshfield, Wisconsin.

To plant a tree in memory of Lynn Wenzel as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.