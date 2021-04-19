Lynn Frances Rothberger

February 27, 1955 - April 14, 2021
Luck, WI - Lynn Francis Rothberger, 66, of Luck, WI, passed away April 14th, 2021, at his home surrounded by his family. He was born in Kansas City, Missouri, February 27, 1955. Lynn graduated from Fort Atkinson High School class of 1973, then went on to post-secondary school in Madison, WI, pursuing a degree.
His career spanning four decades in the medical field took him all over the world. He was able to cultivate lasting relationships with the people he worked with.
His family, immediate and extended, were the core of his existence. He loved nothing more than taking adventures with the ones he loved. Those adventures took them camping across the countryside as well as escapades internationally.
Lynn is survived by his loving wife, Susan; three children, Elliott (Emily), Emily (Matt), and Joseph; four grandchildren; sister, Lisa (Marty); sister, Lauren (Casey); father-in-law, William; mother-in-law, Helen; brother and sisters-in-law, nieces and nephews, and cousins. He is preceded in death by father, Lawrence Rothberger; mother, Dorothy (Young) Rothberger; and brother, Lance Rothberger.
A small family gathering and internment will occur at the Lakeview Cemetery in Ft. Atkinson, WI. A celebration of life will be announced at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, charitable donations can be made to Habitat for Humanity at habitat.org in honor of Lynn's love for building and helping people.
You are invited to leave condolences, memories and photos at www.rowefh.com . Arrangements are entrusted to Rowe Funeral Home, 715-472-2444 and the Northwest Wisconsin Cremation Center in Milltown.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.