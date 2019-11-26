Lynn M. Robbins, 71, passed away on Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, at ThedaCare Regional Medical Center in Appleton.
She was born Aug. 17, 1948, in Milwaukee, to Veral Joy and Edward Dallmann.
She was a 1966 graduate of Muskego High School.
Lynn married the love of her life, Lloyd Robbins, on June 17, 1967.
She worked at Schiller Grounds Care in Johnson Creek for 32 years.
Lynn enjoyed line dancing, gardening and spending time with her family.
She is survived by her husband, Lloyd; children, Lori (Randy) Ulrich and Lloyd Jr. (Jill) Robbins; grandchildren, Brittany, Brandon and Kaitlyn Robbins; sisters, Marlos (Robert) Ehlert and Cynthia (Scott) Martz; and brother-in-law, Lynn Robbins. She also is survived by many nieces, nephews and other relatives.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and a brother-in-law, Scott Martz.
Family and friends whose lives Lynn touched are invited to Holly Funeral Home, 630 County Highway G & H, Wild Rose, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., service to follow, on Friday, Nov. 29.
Her burial will be at Pinelawn Memorial Cemetery, 108th and Capital Drive, Milwaukee, on Saturday, Nov. 30, at 11 a.m.
If desired, a memorial contribution can be made in her name to the American Heart Association.
