February 20, 1988 - March 18, 2021
Johnson Creek, WI - MACIE HUCKABAY, age 33 of Johnson Creek passed away suddenly after struggling with a long battle of drug addiction on March 18, 2021 in Wausau, WI.
She was born on February 20, 1988 in Abilene, TX to Dale Huckabay and Echo Potter- Steinke. She grew up in Wisconsin and attended Jefferson High School, graduating in 2006.
Macie was proud of her Native American heritage, the Blackfoot Sioux Nation. She occasionally attended White Stone Community Church in Oconomowoc with family.
She is survived by her parents, Echo (Jeff) Steinke of Johnson Creek, WI and Dale Huckabay of Harker Heights, TX; children Hunter Berndt, Neveah Stauber and Zuriah Stauber; brother Mason (Brooke) Huckabay of Cambridge, WI; Grandparents Donna Potter of Helenville, WI, Barbara Grey of Austin, TX, Linda Jackson of Harker Heights, TX, Michael Huckabay of League City, TX and uncles Nick Potter of Helenville, WI and Loren Reamy of Oconomowoc, WI; Aunt Dana (Donovan) Writzmann-Deegan of Appleton, WI.
She is preceded in death by her grandfather David Potter.
Family and friends are welcome to attend a time to share memories and view photos from 3-4 on Wednesday, March 24, 2021 followed by a memorial service at 4:00 PM at White Stone Community Church, 2517 N. Dousman Road, Oconomowoc, WI.
Please visit, www.schneidermichaelisfuneralhome.com to leave a condolence and share a memory.
