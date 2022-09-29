Helenville, WI - Mae Palm, 96 of Helenville, passed away on Wednesday, September 28, 2022 at Sylvan Crossings of Jefferson with her family at her bedside.
Mae was born on August 3, 1926, in Helenville, WI, the daughter of Clarence "Baldy"and Edna (Lembrich) Walther. She grew up in the area and graduated from Jefferson High School in 1943. On February 3, 1945, she married Earl Palm in Helenville, and the couple had 6 children and enjoyed 45 years of marriage until his death in 1990. Being a mother of 6 children was a defining part of Mae's life. She took great care in serving her family well. She was a dedicated gardener and raised and showed Chow Chow dogs. In 1982, she had the AKC Best in Show winner and the #1 Chow in the country. She was a lifelong Chicago Cubs fan and a seeing them win the World Series was a life goal. Mae had a sarcastic sense of humor and an overall spunk, traits passed on to generations. She was a wonderful neighbor and was always willing to serve where she could. Mae's generosity was quick, and she used her resources to help others. In her near century of life, Mae has experienced a lot and her family is thankful for her long, fulfilled life. Her memory will be cherished.
Mae is survived by: 5 children Ronald (Shelly) of Jefferson, Ned (Merilee) of Helenville, Lewis (Ann) of Jefferson, Daniel (Becky) of Helenville, and Terri (Kevin) Kostroski of Fort Atkinson; grandchildren Dean Palm, Traci (Ken) Wolter, Timothy Palm, Amy (Shawn) Metcalf, Betsy (Frank Fisher) Palm, Tiffany Palm, Casey (Leah Clark) Palm, Charlie Braun, Megan (Zach) Pavlons, Jacob Kostroski, Kiarra Kostroski, Nathan Kostroski, Tianna Kostroski, and Autumn Kostroski; and a number of great-grandchildren, other relatives and friends
She is preceded in death by: her parents; husband Earl; siblings Jack Walther, Richard Walther, Warren "Pee Wee" Walther, and Joan Mode; her son Gary, and her grandsons Andrew Palm and Christopher Palm.
The family would like to express a sincere thank you to the staff of Sylvan Crossing and Rainbow Hospice Care for the loving care provided.
A funeral service will be held at 12:00PM on Tuesday, October 4, 2022, at St. Mark's Lutheran Church of Jefferson with Rev. Mark Knappe presiding. Visitation will be on Tuesday from 10:00AM until the time of service at the church. She will be laid to rest at Union Cemetery following the service.
The Olsen-Gibson Funeral Home is caring for the family.
