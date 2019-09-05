WATERTOWN — Makena Suzanne-Lynn Eighmy departed this life after a long battle of cancer on Sept. 3, 2019.
She was born at the Fort Memorial Hospital in Fort Atkinson on Oct. 27, 2004, to Jason and Tricia (Harper) Eighmy.
Makena attended St. John the Baptist Catholic School in Jefferson and was planning on her freshman year at Jefferson High School this fall.
Makena loved animals and dreamed of taking care of them in one way or another when she grew up. Her dogs Max, Koda, Zeke and Ray-Ray always would have a place in her heart, along with her rabbits Karrots and Henry, and her cats Spar, Tabby and Thomas.
In 2017, after two years of treatments, Make-A-Wish Foundation made her dream come true of getting her a horse. Lacey just happened to be pregnant, so Makena leaves behind not only Lacey, but also her colt Chevy. One of Makena’s goals was to show Lacey at the fair, and she was able to fulfill that goal this past July. No matter how many animals she had, they all were special to her.
Makena was diagnosed with Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia (ALL) on June 30, 2015. Unfortunately, her cancer cells kept evolving, forcing her doctors to keep trying new treatments.
In 2018 when her cancer returned, she was the second patient to be treated with a new immunotherapy treatment. The T-cell therapy worked for about nine months until her cells mutated again. Her last treatment was Aug. 1, 2019, that included a new approach to stem cell infusion that came from her dad in hopes they would produce healthy bone marrow and wipe out her cancer.
Makena always will be considered a pioneer for future children fighting this terrible disease where one day there will be a cure because of her.
She never complained about her treatments and took everything with a smile so she just could feel good again. Her strength, wittiness and spunk will be remembered in the community where she was deeply loved.
Makena leaves behind her parents, Jason and Tricia Eighmy of Watertown; a brother, Hayden Eighmy of Watertown; a sister, Paige (David) Woods of Florida; and a niece, Vada Coseby of Florida. Also, Grandma Sue Eighmy of Fort Atkinson, Grandpa Jerome (Irene) Eighmy of Fort Atkinson, Grandma Bonnie Harper of Delafield, aunts, Michelle (Jeff) Laesch of Jefferson, Christine Finn of Fort Atkinson, Jennifer (Jeff) Eighmy of Fort Atkinson, Tuesday Evans of Madison and Theresa Heyrman of Florida; uncle, Charles Harper of Washington; Great-Aunt Barb (Dick) O’Leary of Fond du Lac; special cousins, Angel Finn, Brandon Laesch and Brianna Laesch; and numerous other cousins and friends that were a big part of her life.
She was preceded in death by her Grandma Regina Huber, Grandma Ethel, Grandpa Calvin Eighmy, Grandpa Ballinger, Aunt Tina Harper and her Uncle Tony Ballinger.
Please join us in her celebration of life on Monday, Sept. 9, at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Jefferson where Mass will be held at noon with the Rev. Thomas Coyle officiating.
Visitation will be held on Sunday, Sept. 8, at the church from 4 until 7 p.m., and then again on Monday from 11 a.m. until the time of Mass.
Burial will follow in the parish cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be given to the family in honor of Makena.
Visit www.schneidermichaelisfuneralhome.com to leave a condolence or light a candle in her memory.
The family would like to thank Father Thomas Coyle and the entire St. John the Baptist Catholic Church family for their continuous support and encouragement through the years. They also would like to thank Dr. Diamond and the entire staff at the American Family Children’s Hospital in Madison, where she touched so many people, and they went above and beyond to give Makena the best chance possible to a normal, healthy life.
