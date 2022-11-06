Marcella Adeline Davis

Jefferson, WI - Marcella(Liptow) Davis, 90, Jefferson, passed away on Friday, November 4, 2022 at Alden Estates in Jefferson, WI.
Marcella was born on June 9, 1932 in Janesville, WI to John and Martha (Schumacher) Liptow. She is the last of 14 siblings (4 brothers and 9 sisters). She attended Dillenbeck school in Janesville before moving to Rockford, Il. Marcella married Robert Davis on November 10, 1951. He preceded her in death in 1995. She is has two sons; Robert (Sally) Davis and Darrell (Susan) Davis; granddaughter, Michele (Ron) Soellner and a granddaughter that preceded her in death, Nicole Davis; 5 great-grandchildren, Ashley Dreksler, Brittany (Justin) Walling, Austin(Mariah) Willer, Kassondra Willer and Marissa Gonzalez; 8 great-great grandchildren, Amalia, Malakai and Mila Dreksler, Alyvia Olsen, Bennett Walling, Enzo and Stella Estrada and Valentina Gonzalez.
Marcella worked for Amrock for 10 years in Rockford, 6 years for Larsen Canning and 10 years for St. Colletta in Jefferson. She loved to bowl and enjoyed family get-togethers which always included dice shaking. She was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Wednesday, November 9, 2022 at 12:00pm at St. Joseph Catholic Church 1660 Endl Blvd, Fort Atkinson, WI 53538. Burial will follow in the Mount Olivet Cemetery in Janesville, WI. Friends may call at the church on Wednesday from11:00am until the time of the service. As an expression of sympathy you may wish to consider memorials to St. Joseph Catholic Church. Online condolences may be made at www.nitardyfuneralhome.com. Nitardy Funeral Home, Fort Atkinson is assisting the family.
To plant a tree in memory of Marcella Davis as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
