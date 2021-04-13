November 11, 1927 - April 9, 2021
Fort Atkinson, WI - Marcella Jean Bigelow Foerster joined the love-of-her-life Robert Foerster in heaven on April 9, 2021 at the age of 93. She was born November 11, 1927 in Richmond, WI to Frank and Josephine (Deschner) Bigelow. She attended Lyman country school and graduated from Whitewater High School in May 1945. She married Robert Foerster at Pleasant Valley Church on June 16, 1945.
They farmed in Pleasant Valley until 1951, then purchased the farm in Hebron.
She worked for many years in food service at the school district of Fort Atkinson, mainly at Barrie Elementary.
She was the matriarch of our large family. She is survived by seven children, Duane (Carolyn) Foerster, Ginger (DuWayne) Stork, Dan (Connie) Foerster, Don (Janice) Foerster, Kathy (Ron) Dudzek, Debbie (Tom) Kopps, and Tammy (Dan) Page; 19 Grandchildren; 41 Great-Grandchildren; 7 Great-Great-Grandchildren; and her sister, Ann Radar. With spouses the family tree totals 104, with 3 more on the way.
She was preceded in death by her husband; parents; brother, Kenneth Bigelow; and Great-Grandchild, Caden Sahr.
There will be a private, family funeral service. A gathering to remember Marcella's life will be scheduled for a later date. She will be dearly missed by her family and friends.
Dunlap Memorial Home is assisting the family.
Those planning an expression of sympathy may consider a memorial to Rainbow Hospice Care or Hebron United Methodist Church.
The family wishes to thank the staff at Reena and Rainbow Hospice, for their loving care.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.