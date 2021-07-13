July 12, 2021
Jefferson, WI - Marcia Marie Wicks, 57, Jefferson, passed away at her home surrounded by her family, on July 12, 2021.
Marcia was born on October 19, 1963 in Fort Atkinson to Leo and Patricia (Rosman) Manogue. She graduated from Palmyra High School in 1981. Marcia married Gary Wicks on April 27, 1984. She worked for Universal Electronics for 30 years. Marcia enjoyed crafts, which included quilting and card making. She was an avid reader, enjoyed four wheeling and spending time with her granddaughters and her furry companion Oliver.
She is survived by her husband, Gary of 37 years; children Stacey (Christopher) Pierce, Fort Atkinson, Stephanie (Michael) Nanstad, Edgerton; grandchildren Ryann Pierce and Pearl Nanstad; parents Leo and Patricia Manogue, Palmyra; mother-in-law Betty Pachmayer, Fort Atkinson; siblings James (Sherry) Manogue, North Dakota, Cindy (James) Diestelmann, Fort Atkinson, Jon (Suzie) Manogue, Eagle, Joseph (Lisa) Manogue, Michigan; brother-in-law Bradley (Doreen) Wicks, Arizona; many cousins, nieces and nephews.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, July 17, 2021 at 11:00am at St. Mary's Catholic Church 919 W. Main St. Palmyra, WI 53156. Burial will be in the Hebron Cemetery. A visitation will be held on Friday, July 16, 2021 from 4:00-7:00pm at the Nitardy Funeral Home 1008 Madison Ave Fort Atkinson, WI 53538 and on Saturday at the church from 10:00am until the time of the service. The family would like to thank all those who supported Marcia during her two year battle with cancer. As an expression of sympathy you may wish to consider memorials to Rainbow Hospice or to St. Mary's Catholic Church. Online condolences may be made at www.nitardyfuneralhome.com. Nitardy Funeral Home, Fort Atkinson is privileged to be serving the family.
