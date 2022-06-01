January 30, 1976 - May 23, 2022
Manitowoc, WI - Marcus R. Heidorf, 46, of Belmont, Wisconsin, died on Monday, May 23, 2022 after a long battle with sarcoma. A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, June 11, 2022 at the Harrigan Parkside Gathering Place, Manitowoc, Wisconsin. Visitors should bring their favorite memory to share from 1pm-3pm. Dress is casual with sports jerseys preferred.
Marc was born on January 30, 1976 in Manitowoc, Wisconsin, son of Philip and Barbara (Mueller) Heidorf. He was united in marriage to the love of his life, Sarah Werner on July 18, 1998 in Jefferson, Wisconsin. He received his BS in Radio, TV and Film Communications from UW-Oshkosh and Masters in Sports Management from UW-LaCrosse. He was associate head coach UW-Platteville Women's Basketball for the past three years.
He was noted by multiple co-workers at UW-Platteville and elsewhere as the best racquetball player they had ever played against. He was a third generation Cubs fan that raised his son Parker as a Brewers fan and subsequently played both sides of the rivalry. Marc frequently kept up with the Bucks, Badgers, and Packers as well, but baseball was the sport he loved. He was a collector of random and obscure sports jerseys and memorabilia. Most that knew Marc could remember him wearing or collecting anything from his neon green World Football League Orlando Thunder jersey to his original USFL and XFL helmet collection. His vast knowledge of "useless" sports trivia earned him a trip to Vegas with some of his closest buddies in his mid-20's. He enjoyed sharing his love for fantasy football (Go Black Magic!), sports statistics/trivia, and WWE with his children Parker and Maisy. Marc was a devoted family man, taking interest in everything in which his children participated. He was recently able to check off from his bucket list to broadcast play-by-play and color commentary of a Pioneer Baseball game in which his son Parker was the pitcher on the mound, and assisted coaching his daughter Maisy's 3rd grade Belmont basketball team. He was incredibly proud of his children and the life he built with Sarah.
Marc coached various levels of basketball at numerous institutions including Ripon and Manitowoc School Districts, St. Lawrence Seminary (Mt. Calvary, WI), UW-Oshkosh, UW-LaCrosse, Lawrence University (Appleton, WI), University of Maine-Presque Isle, and Mount Mary University (Wauwatosa, WI) where he also served as athletic director and golf coach before landing the associate head coaching job at UW-Platteville.
Marc will be remembered for his eternal positivity both on and off the court and was repeatedly noted for believing in others more than they believed in themselves. Even with all the adversity he faced in life, he never had room for excuses or negativity even up to his last days.
He is survived by his wife, Sarah; two children, Parker and Maisy; mother, Barbara (Robert) Wittmann; father, Philip (Patricia) Heidorf; sisters, Kristina Wittmann and Jennifer Heidorf; brothers, Travis Heidorf and Christopher Pribbernow; father-in-law, David Curtiss Werner; sister-in-law, Kim (Tim) Hancock. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Bud and Mildred Mueller and Marcus and Florence Heidorf; and mother-in-law, Deborah Werner.
The family would like to thank the medical teams of Dr. Amanda Parkes (UW-Health Oncology), Dr. Lisa LaPeak (Upland Hills-Dodgeville Oncology), SSM St. Mary's and Meriter's Intermediate Care units, and most recently Dr. Pedro Viveiros at Northwestern Medical Hospital in Chicago. Special thanks are extended to the Belmont EMS and Southwest Health Emergency staff for their recent attentiveness.
