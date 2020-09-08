WEST BEND — Margaret Adele Jaschob, 73, of West Bend, passed away peacefully at the place she loved the best, her campsite in Dundee, on Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020.
She was born in West Bend on June 12, 1947, to Clementine and Glen Monday. She graduated from West Bend High School in 1965.
On May 7, 1966, she married her high school sweetheart, Steven Wayne Jaschob. After their wedding, they journeyed with the United States Army through Europe and the United States from 1966 to 1969.
Margaret, “Margie," was known for her wonderful cooking skills, especially her German potato salad and her homemade desserts. She worked at various establishments throughout the years, including: Coachman House, the Schmidtselhaus, Dave's Steakhouse and Angelo's Hut.
Margie loved spending time with her grandchildren, cooking, being outdoors, traveling, and gambling with family and friends, gardening and tending to her beautiful flower gardens. Anyone who knew Margie knew she was an avid Elvis fan, often following various Elvis impersonators at various events and competitions.
Over the past few years, she found a love for camping at her "special place" with her very close friends in Dundee. Special thanks to all of you for taking care of her while she was there; she felt loved by you all.
She is survived by her four children, Charlene Ann Jaschob (Michael Schull) of Jefferson, Deborah Jean Jaschob (Joe Anderson) of Hartford, Tammy Jo Christensen (Jeff Christensen) of Mayville, and Shawn Michael Jaschob (Stephanie Hansen) of Fond du lac.
She further is survived by her 12 wonderful grandchildren, Amy Jaschob, Ryne Prinz, Zaccaria Jaschob, Nathaniel Tennies, Alyssa Prinz, Andrew Lotspaih, Bryce Prinz, Tobias Jaschob, Claire Jaschob, Mikaela Jaschob, Montana Prinz and Elijah Jaschob; and also by her loving furbaby, Molly, and her sweet bunny, Cloud.
Additionally she is survived by her siblings, Maryann Monday, Kenneth Monday, Michael (Judy) Monday and Rose Spartz; three sisters-in-law, Darleen Diana, Sandy (Dennis) Dunek, and Mary Jo Monday. She was godmother to Brian Cross, Craig Dunek and Alyssa Prinz. She further is survived many nieces, nephews, and other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Steven Wayne Jaschob; her parents, Glen and Clementine (Krell) Monday; her father and mother-in-law, Ralph and Margaret E. Jaschob; her siblings, Donald Monday, Sylvia (James) McGaw, Norbert Monday, Joseph in infancy, and Cathy (Matt) Matthiae; brothers-in-law, James McGaw, Bob Spartz and George Diana; sister-in-law, Gloria Monday; a niece, Christine Popp; and a nephew, Christopher Spartz.
Per Margie’s wishes, there will be a private family burial at Washington County Memorial Park
A special celebration of life will be arranged at a later date.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.