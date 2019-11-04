ST. FRANCIS — Margaret Aldrich, 97, of St. Francis, formerly of Jefferson, passed away Nov. 3, 2019, at Maple Ridge Health Care Center in St. Francis.

Funeral services are pending at Schneider-Michaelis Funeral Home in Jefferson.

Service information

Nov 8
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, November 8, 2019
12:00PM-1:00PM
St. John the Baptist Catholic Church
324 East North Street
Jefferson, WI 53549
Nov 8
Visitation
Friday, November 8, 2019
10:00AM-12:00PM
St. John the Baptist Catholic Church
324 East North Street
Jefferson, WI 53549
Nov 8
Interment
Friday, November 8, 2019
1:00PM-1:30PM
St. John the Baptist Catholic Cemetery
501 North Dewey Ave.
Jefferson, WI 53549
