June 1, 1923 - March 25, 2022
Jefferson, WI - Margaret E. "Sugar" Kemmeter, 98 of Jefferson, passed away on Friday, March 25, 2022, at Sylvan Crossings of Jefferson.
Sugar was born June 1, 1923, the daughter of Edward and Mary (Wedl) Hennen. She attended Jefferson High School and graduated in 1941. She marred B. George Kemmeter on March 22, 1945, at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Jefferson where the couple were married by Sugar's brother. They went on to serve as King and Queen of the 1977 Gemuetlichkeit days and were active in helping put on the subsequent year's events. The happy couple spent 53 years together until B. George's death in 1998. Sugar was a witty and fun lady who never missed an opportunity to share her talents with others. She had a special gift for hospitality and was always ready to invite friends and family into her home. For many years, Saturday was reserved for making hamburger buns and rye bread from scratch and hosting an 'open house' that neighbors and family members would attend regularly. Sugar loved her grandchildren, and on these Saturday's, they would often sleep over and spend extra time at Grandma's house. Besides being a talented cook and baker, Sugar's commitment to others extended outside of the home as well and was a lifelong member of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church. She served as Troop leader for both Boy Scouts, Cub Scouts, Girl Scouts and Brownies, something that meant a lot to her. Sugar was also a member of several bridge clubs and volunteered at St. Vincent de Paul in Jefferson and at the Historical Society in her free time. When asked what the secret to a long life is, Sugar would always credit her 3 PM snack of Jagermeister and Cheetos. She was a wonderful mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend and her presence will be deeply missed.
Sugar is survived by: children Michael (Mary) Kemmeter of Jefferson, Kristin (Ivan) Davis of Jefferson, Gail (Michael) Ladish of Farmington; grandchildren Annie (Jeff Ingram) Kemmeter, Liesl Kemmeter, Seth (Brienna) Kemmeter, Margaret Kemmeter, Jesse (Melissa Anderson) Davis, Casey Davis, Perry (Chelsea) Ladish, and Maxfield (Christine Quinn) Ladish; great-grandchildren Grace and Nathaniel Davis, Rook Ladish, and Audrey Kemmeter.
Sugar is preceded in death by: her parents; husband B. George Kemmeter (1998); son William Kemmeter (2008); grandson Adam Kemmeter; and siblings Norbet Hennen, Rev. William Hennen and Dr. Richard Hennen.
Donations in Sugar's name to St. John the Baptist Catholic Church would be appreciated by the family.
A Memorial Mass in Sugar's honor will be held at 12:00 PM on Monday, April 4, 2022, at St. John the Baptist Church of Jefferson with Fr. Tom Coyle presiding. Visitation will be held from 10:00 AM until the time of service at the church. Sugar will be laid to rest at St. John the Baptist Catholic Cemetery in Jefferson following the service.
The Olsen-Gibson Funeral Home is caring for the family.
