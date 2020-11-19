June 18, 1927 - November 13, 2020
Fort Atkinson, WI - Margaret M. Wilson 93, a resident at Dycora nursing home in Fort Atkinson WI. Entered into rest due to complications from COVID-19. She was born in Waukesha WI. June 18, 1927 and lived entire life in and around Jefferson county. Margaret was preceded in death by her parents Alta and Edwin Cook; her husbands Irvin Clark, William Seeber Jr., David Pruener and Wyman Wilson; her two daughters, Sheryl Seeber and Judith Clark. She is survived by two sons, James (Lois) Clark and William Seeber the 3rd; grandson William Seeber the 4th; two granddaughters, Dana Gutenburg and Brittney Seeber; two great grandchildren; two brothers, Eugene Cook and Bernard G. Vocht Jr.; sister, Mary L. Trendt; three nephews; three Nieces and Connie Seeber.
Margaret worked at Fort Atkinson Memorial Hospital, Jefferson County Human Services and in her senior years she taught exercise and memory classes at MATC's Watertown campus. Margaret had a zest for life. She loved reading, Gemuetichkeit days, Polka music and traveling. In spite of hardships, losses and health challenges, Margaret always maintained a sense of humor. She will always live in the hearts of those who knew her.
Due to COVID no Memorial service will be held at this time.
