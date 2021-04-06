Margaret "Maggie" Dostalek

April 4, 2021
Fort Atkinson, WI - Margaret Jane "Maggie" (Piper) Dostalek, 79, of Fort Atkinson, passed away on Sunday, April 4, 2021, at the Rainbow Hospice Inpatient Center in Johnson Creek, WI.
Maggie was born on July 25, 1941, in Racine, WI, to Merlin and Gertrude (Piggins) Piper. She graduated from Washington Park High School, in Racine, in 1959, after having met the love of her life and future husband, Jim Dostalek. Maggie and Jim were married on July 1, 1961, and moved from Racine to Oahu, HI, where Jim served his country in the United States Army from 1959 - 1963. They moved back to Racine after Jim's service and then moved to Fort Atkinson when Jim got a job with Crepaco in Lake Mills. Maggie dedicated her life to her family. She was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church.
Maggie is survived by her sister, Arlene (Piper) Bankenbush; children, Jeff (Danita) Dostalek, of McFarland, Brian Dostalek, of Milton, Vickie Dostalek, of Waukesha, Mark (Tara) Dostalek, of Madison; grandchildren, Ryan (Crystal) Dostalek, Timothy (Ashley) Dostalek, Austin Dostalek, and Jordyn Dostalek; great-grandchildren, Blake, Taylor, Easton, and Harper.
She was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Nancy (Piper) Henrich; and husband, Jim Dostalek.
A memorial service will be held at 11:30AM on Friday, May 14, 2021 at Nitardy Funeral Home in Fort Atkinson. A visitation will take place from 10AM until the time of services. A burial will take place at Lakeview Cemetery following the services.
The family would like to thank the staff at Reena Senior Living in Fort Atkinson and Rainbow Hospice for their loving care.
As an expression of sympathy, you may wish to consider memorials to Reena Senior Living or Rainbow Hospice.
Nitardy Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences can be made at www.nitardyfuneralhome.com
