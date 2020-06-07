Margaret Mary Jayne, 87, of Fort Atkinson, passed away on Thursday, June 4, 2020, at Black Hawk Senior Living in Fort Atkinson.
Margaret was born on Feb. 18, 1933, in New York, N.Y., to Patrick and Mary (Manion) O’Hara.
She graduated from Ascension High School in New York City. She entered the workforce with Better Homes and Gardens, and left for a job as personal assistant to the president of American Reinsurance Company.
Midge would spend the rest of her working career with American Reinsurance, with many of those years spent working the 82nd floor of World Trade Center No. 1.
She married William Jayne. He preceded her in death on Dec. 10, 1995.
She enjoyed traveling worldwide and had walked the Great Wall of China, rode elephants in India, went on safari in Africa as well as riding camels through the Sahara. Midge truly was tiny but powerful in all that she said and did.
She is survived by two nephews, William Keelty of Fort Atkinson and Patrick (Amy) Keelty of Fort Atkinson.
She also was preceded in death by her sister, Eileen Keelty.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, June 10, at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 1660 Endl Blvd., Fort Atkinson, with Father Timothy Renz celebrating.
Burial will follow in Lakeview Cemetery in Fort Atkinson.
Friends may call on Wednesday at the church from 10 a.m. until the time of the Mass.
Nitardy Funeral Home in Fort Atkinson is assisting the family. Online condolences may be given to the family at www.nitardyfuneralhome.com.
