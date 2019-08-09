JEFFERSON — Margaret “Peg” L. Stade, 81, of Jefferson, passed away Monday July 22, 2019, at her home in Jefferson.
She was born on June 27, 1938, in Des Plaines, Ill., to Clarence and Dorothy (Fredricks) Othmer.
She married Robert Stade on June 13, 1964, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Fort Atkinson; he preceded her in death on Feb. 9, 2015.
Margaret graduated from Fort Atkinson High School and the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater with her bachelor’s degree in Education. She taught kindergarten and first grade in Jefferson and Mauston.
She also worked at W.D. Hoard and Sons for many years, retiring in 2001.
Margaret enjoyed sewing, crocheting, embroidering, plastic canvas work and rosemaling. She was an avid gardener, and loved to work on the family genealogy. She loved to cook and try out new recipes.
Margaret was a member of St. Mark’s Lutheran Church in Jefferson.
She will be deeply missed by her family: Daughter, Sigrid (Lonny) Reich of Jefferson; grandchildren, Daniel and Teigan Reich, both of Jefferson; many nieces, nephews, and other relatives and many friends.
Peg also was preceded in death by her parents; and brother, David Othmer.
Memorial services will be held at noon on Saturday, Aug. 17, at St. Mark’s Lutheran Church with the Rev. Jeanette Thorp officiating. Family burial will be held at a later date.
Visitation will be on Saturday at the church from 10 a.m. until the time of services.
Visit www.schneidermichaelisfuneralhome.com to leave a condolence or to light a candle in her memory.
