August 8, 1934 - March 7, 2021
Fort Atkinson, WI - Margery Ann Schmitt, age 86, of Fort Atkinson, WI, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family, on Sunday March 7, 2021 at her home.
Margie was born on August 8, 1934 in Fort Atkinson, WI; the daughter of Carl "Cully" and Agatha "Aggie" (Wolf) Schroeder.
She graduated from Fort Atkinson High School. On June 19, 1954 Margie married James "Jim" Schmitt at St Joseph Catholic Church, Fort Atkinson, WI.
Margie worked at James Manufacturing, Nasco, and retired from Fort Atkinson Memorial Hospital.
Margie was a member of St Joseph Catholic Church, the Council of Catholic Women, and St Anne's Society where she helped with the funeral luncheons.
She enjoyed sewing, knitting, gardening, cooking and baking, but most of all enjoyed spending time with her family.
Jim and Margie spent many years traveling, spending time at their cottage up North, and playing cards with family and friends. Dancing and visiting the local casino were also favorite pastimes of theirs.
Margie is survived by her husband of 67 years, Jim Schmitt of Fort Atkinson, WI; Three daughters: Debra (Jon) Dralle of Mansfield, TX, Suzanne (Kevin) Marshall of Fort Atkinson, WI and Jean (John) Hammer of Edgerton, WI; Nine grandchildren: Jonathan ( Jennifer) Prusansky of Arlington, TX, Elizabeth (Jake) Godfrey of Midlothian, TX, Adam (Molly) Marshall of Fitchburg, WI, Kelsey (Chris) Bahr of Omro, WI, Julie (PJ) Ferstl of Beaver Dam, WI, Amanda ( Matt) Cheek of Fort Atkinson, WI, Jared ( Kristen) Hammer of Edgerton, WI, Jenna (Nick) Hesse of Clintonville, WI, and Jordan (Kelsi) Hammer of Edgerton, WI; Seventeen great grandchildren: Jake Wyatt Godfrey, Joely Godfrey, Jaxson Godfrey, William Prusansky, Madaline Hammer, Charlotte Cheek, Hayden Bahr, Gwendolyn Cheek, Mallory Ferstl, Lillian Hammer, Adelaide Cheek, Sawyer Hammer, Lorelei Cheek, Abigail Hammer, Maxwell Marshall, Adler Hammer, Tucker Hammer.
Brothers: Edward (Fran) Schroeder of Roswell, GA, and Jim (Linda) Schroeder of Fort Atkinson, WI; Sister, Judy Lehman of Watertown, WI, Sisters-in-law, Mary (John) Schroeder-Trainer of Ohio, and Delores Schmitt of West Bend, WI; along with many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, brother, Loren Schroeder and brothers-in-law, William Schmitt, Norman Schmitt, Franklin Schmitt and Tom Lehman; and Sister-in-law, Marie Schmitt.
A private family Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St Joseph Catholic Church and burial will be in the St Joseph Catholic Cemetery. The service may be viewed at https://client.tribucast.com/tcid/534853013
The Nitardy Funeral Home is assisting the family. Online condolences may be given to the family at www.nitardyfuneralhome.com.
The family would like to thank the Rainbow Hospice and their staff for the excellent care of our loved one, Margie.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.