Palmyra, WI - Maria Paz "Pacing" R. Prado, 82, of Palmyra, reunited with her husband and entered into eternal glory on December 18, 2021. She was born to parents Felicisima de los Santos Rodriguez and Saturnino Rodriguez, December 12, 1939, in Manila, Philippines. Pacing graduated in nursing from Far Eastern University in Manila, Philippines. She loved being a beautician and pursued owning a beauty shop in the Philippines. She provided services to several Philippine Dignitaries. She met the love of her life and married the late Dr. Poderoso G. Prado. She supported our father and moved to the United States shortly after getting married. While our father was finishing his medical residency in Milwaukee, she pursued her career as a beautician. They moved to Palmyra and she has lived there for 47 years. She helped establish his medical practice in Palmyra and owned Town & Country Style Beauty Shop. She was a member of the Filipino society and helped with Filipino picnics and was part of the birthday club. She put her heart into her cooking and loved entertaining. She always made sure that everyone was welcomed and fed. It was important to pass along the Filipino tradition, family is always first, and she devoted her life to her catholic faith.
She is survived by her 3 children: Michael (Lisa) Prado, Clarisse Prado Schowalter (widow), and Maria Esperanza (Larry Olson) Prado-Olson. Proud Lola of Josiah Prado Savoie, Jessica Prado Savoie, Joshua Prado Savoie, Poderoso Olson, Lily Prado, and Maria Simeona Olson. She will be missed by Angelina Roman, Angelito (Michelle) Santos, Mercedes (Chris) Santos-Erby, Alfonso Alman Rodriguez, and many cousins, nieces, nephews, family, and friends all over the world.
She is preceded in death by her husband Dr. Poderoso G. Prado, Jos Santz, siblings: Enriqueta R. Reyes, Virgilio S. Rodriguez, Maria Lourdes R. Lacson, Maria Carmencita R. Estopito, Saturnino S. Rodriguez, Jr., Maria Corazon S. Rodriguez, Teresita V. Santos and other loved ones.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are appreciated.
Visitation will be held on Saturday, January 8, 2021, at St. Thomas Aquinas, 305 S. First St., Waterford, WI 53185 from 10 AM until 1 PM. Mass at 1 PM. Cremation to follow.
