September 2, 1931 - June 8, 2021
Whitewater, WI - Marian Joyce Sokolowski "Joyce", 89, of Whitewater died on Tuesday, June 8, 2021.
Marian was born in Whitewater, the daughter of the late Carl Meyer and Joyce Ellie Kerry Meyer. She attended school in Whitewater and graduated from Whitewater City High School in 1949 and attended Whitewater State Teachers College, where she was a member of Tri Sigma social sorority. Joyce taught in area one room schools. She married Andrew Sokolowski on July 9, 1955 and continued her love for the outdoors, gardening and animals. Joyce and her husband were full time in dairy farming for many years. Their farm was named AnJoy Farm. She participated in all areas of farming with milking cows, bailing hay and operating machinery.
Joyce was a member of Wisconsin Dairies, Farm Bureau, Hoards Dairymen Historical Museum, and the Red Hats of Coldspring. She loved her many pet cats and dogs and would easily teach them tricks.
Joyce volunteered at Fort Memorial Hospital as a "Partner" and at the Food Pantry in Whitewater. She was a member of First United Methodist Church of Whitewater. She would also stand in line to obtain groceries for many families unable to get away and deliver them. She gave many hours for friends, family and neighbors when they needed help, take them to Dr. appointments, bring them home bake goodies or help with everyday tasks. She especially did not like boredom or sitting around. She was always calling her friends, family and neighbors to check on them. She dearly loved her family and friends.
Joyce is survived by her sister, Dororthy McCracken of Sarasota Florida; children, Mike Sokolowski of Whitewater, Ann Grant of Milton, Larry (Wanda) Sokolowski of Windsor, Wisconsin; grandchildren, Kari Grant of Milton, Tom (Gretchen) Grant of Sharon, Wisconsin, Ryan (Ashley) Sokolowski of Sun Prairie, Derek of Windsor, Kelsey (Jamie) of Sun Prairie; great-grandchildren, Andrew, Haisley, Henry, Easton, Oaklyn; one great-grandchild on the way; special dear friend of 85 years, Joan Dempsey of Eagle, Wisconsin; special aunt, Jean Weaver of Janesville; and many cousins, nieces, nephews, neighbors and friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Andrew; mother, Joyce Meyer; brother, Stanley Meyer; sister-in-law, Elizabeth Meyer; brother-in-law, Bernard Wafle; niece, Sheryl Miller; nephew, David Meyer; and many special friends.
The family would like to give special thanks to Glenwood Care of Whitewater, Dr. Roberta Jo Wedl for all the wonderful care and Rainbow Hospice of Johnson Creek.
In lieu of flowers, donations to Rainbow Hospice or a local animal shelters would be appreciated.
Funeral services will take place at 7PM on Tuesday, June 22, 2021 at Nitardy Funeral Home, 550 N. Newcomb St., Whitewater, WI 53190. A visitation will take place from 4PM until the time of service.
Online condolences can be made at www.nitardyfuneralhome.com
Remember me with smiles and Laughter, for that is how I will remember you all. If you can only remember me with tears, then don't remember me at all.
