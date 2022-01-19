Marian L. Moran

August 4, 1932 - December 28, 2021
Watertown, WI - Marian Louise Moran (Roethel) passed away peacefully on December 28th, 2021, at Rainbow Hospice Care Inpatient Center. She was surrounded by family and friends to the very end. She is now one the newest nurses in heaven.
Marian was born August 4th, 1932 and grew up in Fort Atkinson, Wi, with her parents Leonard & Leona Roethel, and her brother James Roethel. After High School she attended St. Mary's Hospital School in 1953, which would lead to a long career. She met her husband David Moran, (deceased) in Madison where he was studying to become a teacher. They had a son Emmett James (Jay) Moran in 1958.
In 1965 the family moved to Watertown WI, when Marian had accepted the job as Public Health Nurse for the city. She served in that position for 31 years, coordinating vaccination clinics, making home visits for new babies and people with various medical needs. Marian was someone who liked to stay busy, and she also worked part time at Beverly Terrace as a nurse. She joined St. Bernard's Church in 1965 as well and was a member and volunteer there for the rest of her life.
After she retired in 1995, Marian continued to volunteer at food pantries, helped with City run elections, and did taxes for people. To say Marian did a lot to help people and contribute to her city would be an understatement, but she was always reluctant to accepting praise. Her whole life was about helping others, and she sure did.
Marian loved playing Bridge with friends, and she could often be found at a card table at the Watertown Senior Center. She always enjoyed the company of the other players and was happy to win a dollar or even the 'booby prize'.
She also loved to travel. Along with her husband Dave, they traveled to many countries all over the world. After David's death, she continued to travel with her Sister In-law Karen Ulrich. They always came back tired, so they must have had fun.
Marian is survived by her son Emmett Jay Moran, her nieces Lisa Smithback, Julie Ulrich, Terry Ulrich-Spenske. Nephews Tom Ulrich, Jimmy Roethel, Mike Ulrich, Todd Roethel, and sister-in-law Karen Ulrich.
There will be a visitation and service at St. Bernard's Church, 114 S. Church St.
Watertown, WI 53094 on February 12th, 2022. Visitation 9A-10:45A, Mass at 11AM followed by burial at St. Bernard's Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers those of you wishing to express sympathy through donations please direct to either Rainbow Hospice Care or Madison College - Watertown Nursing Scholarship 1300 W Main St. Watertown, WI 53098
Pederson-Nowatka Funeral Home is caring for the family. To place an online condolence please visit www.pn-fh.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.