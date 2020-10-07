October 2, 2020
Fort Atkinson, WI- Marian W. Emrick, 94, of Fort Atkinson passed away on Friday, October 2, 2020 at the Brooke Gardens Place in Lake Mills.
She was born on November 2, 1925, on her family's farm in Lake Mills, to William and Dorothy (Schimelpfenig) Engsberg. Marian graduated from Lake Mills High School in 1942. She then moved to Fort Atkinson, where she met Lloyd Emrick. On November 9, 1946, at 21 years old, Marian married Lloyd, and together they had two sons. She was employed at Jamesway Manufacturing for five years and decided to leave to raise her family. After her boys were grown, Marian returned to the workforce and was employed at Shop Rite Grocery Store for many years.
Marian enjoyed vacationing in the Northwoods of Wisconsin, and in her later years winters in Florida.
She was a member of the First United Methodist Church in Fort Atkinson, and the Fort Atkinson Hospital Auxiliary for more than 20 years.
Marian is survived by her son, Tom (Bonnie) Emrick; grandchildren, Matthew (Leigh) Emrick, Kara (Brad Kucken) Emrick, Luke (Laura) Emrick; great-grandchildren, Mason, Ellison, Noah, Abigail, Olivia, Elijah; daughter-in-law, Marcia Emrick; sister, Laura Dresen; and brother, Wayne Engsberg.
She is preceded in death by her parents, William and Dorothy Engsberg; husband, Lloyd Emrick; and son, Dave Emrick.
A graveside service will take place at 11AM on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at Evergreen Cemetery in Fort Atkinson.
Memorials can be made in Marian's honor to the First United Methodist Church.
The family would like to give special thanks to Sadie and the staff at Brooke Gardens Place for their exceptional care for Marian.
Nitardy Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
Online condolences can be made at www.nitardyfuneralhome.com
