Marianne Madson

Whitewater, WI - Marianne M. Madson (nee McDaniel), loving wife of the late Arthur L. Madson, passed away peacefully on February 25, 2023 at the age of 94.
She was born in Sioux City, Iowa on March 13, 1928, the daughter of Leonard and Susie McDaniel.
Marianne was a talented and passionate musician with perfect pitch. At age five she started violin lessons and the teacher said she was a natural. She moved on to cello lessons and performed the cello, the second love of her life, for more than 70 years.
She married Arthur on September 2, 1950 in Sioux City, Iowa and they enjoyed 57 years together. Marianne earned her Master's Degree in cello performance from UW-Madison in 1968. For many years she taught privately, performed in orchestras, and taught in public schools.
Marianne is survived by her children, Kaatherine Litteral, Lucy (Robert) Brusky, Kevin Madson (Janet Badura), Marilyn (Tim) Justus, and Amy Madson; grandchildren, Jennifer Litteral (Aramis Grey), William Justus, and Joseph Justus; and great-granddaughter, Saoirse Grey. She is further survived by brother-in-law, Dennis (Janet) Madson; sister-in-law, Geri (James) Beshey; and many nieces, nephews, and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Leonard and Susie McDaniel; and her sister, Teresa McDaniel.
A private graveside service will take place at Hillside Cemetery in Whitewater.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.