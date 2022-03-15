Cold Spring, WI - Marie Augusta Traxler, 77, Whitewater, passed away at home on Sunday, March 13, 2022, after battling lung cancer. She was surrounded by her family.
Marie was born on April 20, 1944 in Whitewater, WI to Woodrow and Marion (Schultz) Thayer. She graduated from Palmyra High School in 1962. Marie married Sidney Traxler on June 29, 1968 at the Palmyra Methodist Church. She was employed as a program assistant for the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater and retired in 2007. Marie was the state treasurer of the Wisconsin National Guard enlisted association auxiliary. She enjoyed crafting and playing cards with her friends and taking care of others was her passion. She was a member of First English Lutheran Church.
She is survived by her husband of nearly 54 years, Sidney; children: Melinda (Michael) Ulsberger, Fort Atkinson, Susan (Bradley) Meyer, Milwaukee; grandchildren: David and Sarah Ulsberger, Preston and Addison Meyer; great-grandchildren, Dominic McKinnon and Adrian Ulsberger; brothers: Carl (Nancy) Thayer and Bruce Thayer; brother-in-law, David (Dottie) Traxler and many cherished friends and family. She was preceded in death by her parents, sisters-in-law, Marty Thayer and Karen (Tom) Chwala.
A Memorial Service will be held on Friday, March 18, 2022 at 11:00am at the Nitardy Funeral Home, 550 N. Newcomb St. Whitewater, WI 53190. Friends may call at the funeral home on Friday from 9:00am until the time of the service. The family would like to thank Kendra, Sarah, Gretchen and Terri from Rainbow Hospice for their loving care and support. Online condolences may be made at www.nitardyfuneralhome.com
To plant a tree in memory of Marie Traxler as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
