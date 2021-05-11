May 17, 1928 - May 9, 2021
Fort Atkinson, WI - Marie Y. Mueller, 92, of Fort Atkinson, WI passed away peacefully on Mother's Day, Sunday, May 9, 2021 at Reena Senior Living.
Marie was born on May 17, 1928 in Milwaukee, WI the daughter of Jack and Anna (Koepp) Thom. She married Lyle Mueller on October 9, 1948 in Golden Lake, WI. They had 10 children. Lyle and Marie enjoyed over 55 years of marriage together until his passing in 2004. Marie was a skilled Baker and enjoyed baking very much. She worked as a Baker for a few different companies during her life and also shared this talent with her family and friends throughout her life. She baked for countless school, church, and family events and loved to feed her husband, children, and all of their friends. Marie had a servant's heart and cared very much for others. She was always observant, looking for ways to serve and make others happy. Her loving family will remember her selflessness, kindness and patience. She was the type of person others felt comfortable around and was often referred to as "Mom" or "Grandma" by friends of her children and grandchildren. Marie had a sweet disposition, but also enjoyed to joke and tease. She certainly had a sassy side to go along with her caring personality. For leisure, Marie enjoyed gardening and crocheting. Above all else, the most important thing in Marie's life was her family and she made sure that they knew it. She was a loving wife, mom, grandma, great-grandma, and great-great-grandma and she will be dearly missed.
Marie is survived by: eight children, Spike Mueller of Florida, Shelly (Wayne) Calkins of Texas, John Mueller of Colorado, Mary Moberg of Appleton, WI, Sharon (Bill) Blair of Tennessee, Jane (Rich) Spaeth of Whitewater, WI, Paul Mueller of Fort Atkinson, WI, and Bonnie Neumann of Fort Atkinson, WI; her two siblings, Betty Binter of Burlington, WI, and Jack Thom of California; 22 grandchildren; 26 great-grandchildren; and 2 great-great-grandchildren. She is also survived by a number of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
She is preceded in death by: her parents; her husband, Lyle; two children, Gary and Kay; grandson, Shawn Calkins, and two siblings, Eleanor Abitz and Jerry Thom.
A Funeral Service will be held at 11:00AM on Friday May 14, 2021 at Bethany Lutheran Church in Fort Atkinson, WI (404 Roosevelt St. Fort Atkinson, WI 53538) with Rev. Ethan Steinbrenner presiding. Visitation will take place on Friday from 9:00AM until the time of service at the church. Marie will be laid to rest next to her husband in North Prairie Cemetery, North Prairie, WI immediately following the service.
Gibson Family Funeral Homes of Eagle & Palmyra, WI is serving the family. To place an online condolence please visit gibsonfuneral.com
