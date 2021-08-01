Marilou Haight

August 13, 1936 - July 24, 2021
Fort Atkinson, WI - Marilou Wetzel Haight, a beautiful angel, winged her way to Heaven on July 24, 2021. Marilou was born in Chicago on August 13, 1936. The oldest of two sisters, she was raised by her parents, Marion Louise Wetzel and Ralph Louis Wetzel, in Highland Park, IL where she attended both grade school and high school. Marilou then attended Drake University where she majored in journalism. After college, she then worked for the Chicago Daily News organization. In 1959, Marilou married Allen Haight of Kenilworth, IL. They remained happily together for 62 years. Marilou raised three beautiful sons - Michael, Douglas and Allen. Throughout her life, Marilou was very active in both local and national civic activities. She was Volunteer Chairman at Highland Park Hospital focusing on treatment for addiction. She served on the vestry at Trinity Episcopal Church and participated in many other church activities. She sat on the board of the Highland Park Historical Society and was involved with many other social organizations. Marilou was dedicated to her charitable work. She served as president of the North Shore chapter of the Infant Welfare Society. She was also quite active with the Muscular Dystrophy Association. This included hosting annual, three-day carnivals that started with sit-down dinners in the yard under tents, horse rides and games, all at her Highland Park home with Chicagoland TV coverage provided. For over 10 years, she also served as the organizer and hostess of the Chicagoland MDA dinner dance and served on the regional board of the Muscular Dystrophy Association. In 1991, she was recognized and honored by the President of the United States. President Bush gave Marilou the Presidential Community Service Award which she greatly appreciated. Her passion was always to serve the younger generation in need. After selling her Highland Park home in 2004, Marilou and Allen moved to the family farm in Fort Atkinson, WI owned by the Haight family since 1841. They also shared life together at their home in Marco Island, FL. Marilou is survived by her loving husband, Allen, her son, Michael, her sister, Bette Jane Olmsted, her daughter-in-law, Jeannie and her three grandchildren, Daniel, Lindsay and Matthew. A memorial service will be held at St. Peter's Episcopal Church (302 Merchants Avenue, Fort Atkinson) on Saturday, August 14 at 10:00 a.m. Visitation will be held from 9:00 to 9:45 a.m. with a reception at the church following the service. In lieu of flowers, thank you to those who wish to send donations to the Muscular Dystrophy Association, 161 North Clark, Suite 3550, Chicago, IL 60601. Nitardy Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences can be made at www.nitardyfuneralhome.com
