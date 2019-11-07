Marilyn A. Freeman, 80, of Fort Atkinson, passed away on Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019, surrounded by her family, at Agrace Hospice Center in Fitchburg.
Marilyn was born on July 21, 1939, in Milwaukee, to Milton and Marjorie (Koch) Hesse.
Marilyn graduated from Milwaukee High School and later attended beauty school. She was known as the family and friend barber and also worked at Fort Memorial Hospital.
On Sept. 12, 1959, Marilyn married Patrick Freeman and together they had five children.
She was a member of St. Paul’s Evangelical Lutheran Church in Fort Atkinson.
Marilyn enjoyed gambling, spending time with friends and her grandchildren and her dogs, and traveling.
She is survived by her children, Holly (Joe) Sendelbach, Heide (Michael) Sendelbach and Kasey (Lauren) Freeman; grandchildren, Crystal Freeman, Storm Sendelbach, Haley Sendelbach, Dalton Sendelbach, Jade Freeman, Skyler Sendelbach, Sawyer Sendelbach and Jolee Bel Sendelbach; great-grandchildren, Audrina Sendelbach, Carson Freeman, Keegan Freeman, Colton Freeman, Chevy Roberts and Ryatt Roberts; siblings, Aileen (Bill) Zimmerman; many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Patrick Freeman; sons, Kelly Freeman and Corey Freeman; granddaughter, Nicole Daum; siblings, Lorna Anderson and Bill Hesse; nephew, Scott Anderson; and niece, Adrienne Anderson.
A visitation will take place on Saturday, Nov. 9, at the Nitardy Funeral Home, 1008 Madison Ave., Fort Atkinson, from 6 until 8 p.m.
A memorial service will take place at 4 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 11, at St. Paul’s Evangelical Lutheran Church.
A visitation will take place from 3 p.m. until the time of the service at the church.
Memorials can be made in Marilyn’s honor to the Cancer Society and No Kill Animal Shelters.
The family would like to give special thanks to Marlene “Elmo” Banker, Debbie Kepschull and Lenora Allert for their special care and friendship, and for everything their mom needed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.