October 3, 1936 - February 28, 2021
Whitewater, WI - Marilyn Anita Miles, 84, Whitewater, passed away on Sunday, February 28, 2021 at Mulberry Glen Senior Living Community in Whitewater, WI.
Marilyn was born on October 3, 1936 in Whitewater, WI, the daughter of Kenneth and Edna (Krahn) Sutherland. She married Robert Miles on November 3, 1956 in Whitewater, WI. Marilyn is survived by her two sons: Gordon (Sandy) Miles and Brant (Ivy) Miles; grandchildren Alison (Brian) Ulrich, Kelcie (Crandel) Weissmiller, Nathan (Becky Marcussen) Miles, Alyssa (Trace) Teboda; great-grandchildren, Hayden Ulrich, Aspen and Willow Weissmiller; sisters, Waverly Miles and Myrna Schiro. She was preceded in death by her parents and husband Robert.
A Memorial Service will be held on Wednesday, March 10, 2021 at 11:00am at Nitardy Funeral Home 550 N. Newcomb St. Whitewater, WI 53190. Friends may call at the funeral home on Wednesday from 10:00am until the time of the service. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the American Heart Association.
Nitardy Funeral Home, Whitewater is assisting the family. Online condolences may be made at www.nitardyfuneralhome.com.
