October 13, 1935 - August 27, 2022
Watertown, WI - MARILYN ELIZABETH BRUNS, age 86 of Johnson Creek, received her crown of eternal life on August 27, 2022, surrounded by all of her daughters. She was born on October 13, 1935, in Milwaukee, daughter of the late Marshall and Lucille (Malinowski) Gallot. She married Donald William Bruns on April 29, 1961. He preceded her in death on June 22, 2017.
She met the love of her life, on a chance encounter and together they embarked on an adventure of a lifetime. They shared a love of God, family, and Country.
Early in her career Marilyn worked as a secretary for the Miller Brewing Co. Following their marriage, in 1961, she was a dedicated mother and homemaker taking care of their seven daughters.
In 1976 they moved their family from the South Milwaukee area out to rural Johnson Creek, planting their roots on what has come to be known by the family as "The Farm." She loved all of God's creatures & never met a dog she didn't like. She cared for many dogs, cats & farm animals throughout the years.
Her real passion was taking care of her family, friends & others. She will always be remembered for her generosity and the large meals & many desserts she prepared for Sunday family gatherings. No one ever left "The Farm" hungry and everyone was always welcome. Mom loved to cook & bake, making special treats & desserts for Birthdays, Holidays & special occasions. We gathered almost every Sunday for family dinner and both Mom and Dad loved spending time with all the grandchildren. Family was everything.
She enjoyed gardening. She spent countless hours tending to the fruits of her labor, which would be canned & frozen for family meals. Some of her other talents included drawing, sewing, knitting & crocheting. She made so many dresses, baptismal outfits, afghans & slippers for family members & friends. She was an avid reader and loved working on puzzles and word games.
After her own children were grown, she quickly adapted to the role of Grandma & was fondly called "Grandma Farm." She now had a whole new generation to dote on & spoil. Handing her a baby was the fastest way to put a smile on her face. As her grandchildren grew, so did her relationships with them. She supported them in all their endeavors, celebrating their milestones & praying for them always. She was extremely proud of the young adults they were becoming. She was blessed to have held her first great grandchild, just a week before she went home to heaven.
Mom's caring extended to others outside of her immediate family. She was an active member of her church, St. Mary Magdalene, where she belonged to The Daughters of Mary, served on the Welcoming Committee, helped with Religious Education, sang in the choir, and helped with many other committees. She also volunteered with her husband at the local food pantry & delivered Meals on Wheels to home-bound individuals. She learned after her first deliveries, to always carry milk bones in her pocket, for the furry friends on her route.
Marilyn spent the last few years of her life living with her daughter Lucilla & son-in-law Dan. Not only was it an honor & privilege for them, to help make sure each day was her best day, but it was a blessing to the entire family, knowing their mother was safe, felt her family's love and was getting the best care.
Marilyn's faith in our Lord & Savior was an inspiration to all that knew her. She rarely went a day, without reminding us that "everything is in God's time". She was a loving and caring person who touched the lives of many.
She will be deeply missed, until we are all reunited in God's kingdom, by her seven daughters, (& sons-in-law): Angela (Mark) Rode of Hustisford; Regina (Randall) Hohmann of Johnson Creek; Celesta (Sean) Lanigan of Waterloo; Diana (Wallace) Klusken of Watertown; Clarissa (John) Kraus of Jefferson; Lucilla (Daniel) Klein of Watertown; Marcella (Scott) Trader of Jefferson. Fourteen grandchildren: Victoria (Ben) Stevens, Benjamin Rode; Connor, Cortney, & Cuinn Lanigan; Ashley, Brady & Catey Bruns; Marshall, Marcus & Marilyn Klein; John & Johannah Kraus; Jakob Parent. One great grandchild, Booker Patrick Stevens. "Adopted sons" Michael (Jenifer) Hedrick & David Steinle.
She is preceded in death by her husband, parents, her in-laws Ward and Tracy Bruns, and one brother, Richard Gallot.
Memorial Mass will be held on Saturday October 29, 2022, at 12:00 p.m. at St. Mary Magdalene Catholic Church in Johnson Creek, with the Rev. Alex Carmel officiating. Burial will follow in the Parish cemetery. Visitation will be at the church on the 29th from 10:00 a.m. until the time of Mass. Following the burial, a "Mom Bruns style" spaghetti meal will be served in the church basement.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given in Marilyn's name to Rainbow Hospice Care (Jefferson Wi), St. Mary Magdalene Catholic Church and Watertown Humane Society.
Special thanks to Rainbow Hospice and Caregivers Michelle, Kristy, Deb, Candace, Kelli, Sherry, April, Samantha and Tammy for the loving care and kindness you showed mom the last several years.
Please visit www.schneidermichaelisfuneralhome.com to leave a condolence for the family.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.