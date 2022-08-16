November 16, 1937 - August 11, 2022
Fort Atkinson, WI - Marilyn J. Young, age 84 of Fort Atkinson passed away on August 11, 2022, at Rainbow Hospice in Johnson Creek, surrounded by her family after a grand battle with kidney cancer. Marilyn was a loving Mother, Grandmother, and friend to everyone she met.
Marilyn was born on November 16, 1937, the only child of the late Merrill I. and Dora E. Hunt of Whitewater, WI. She grew up on the family farm outside Milton. Marilyn graduated from Milton Union High School in 1955. Marilyn worked at Citizens State Bank (Badger Bank) in Fort Atkinson for 28 years until her retirement in 2002.
Marilyn was a life member for 42 years of the Edwin Fromader VFW Post #1879 Ladies Auxiliary. Marilyn held various local board positions with the VFW such as Secretary from 2006-09, Treasurer from 2009 - 2022, and Historian from 2018 - 2022. She also held the district level positions of Historian from 2015 - 2018, Color Bearer #4 from 2014-2015, and Color Bearer #2 from 2018-2020, of which she was proud and honored to serve at the district level as a page.
Marilyn could be seen many Saturdays' volunteering behind the bar at the VFW Post Clubhouse leading the cheers toast "it's 5 o'clock somewhere". She was instrumental in the placement of the used flag depository in front of the post office, Buddy Poppy Drive volunteer, VFW Post #1879 Sunday breakfast volunteer, Saturday meat raffle ticket seller, and delivered the aluminum can tabs collected throughout the city of Fort Atkinson to the Ronald McDonald House in Madison.
Marilyn was a volunteer at Fort Healthcare, past board member of her condo association, patron of the Jefferson County Human Society. She was also a member of the American Legion Post #166 Ladies Auxiliary as the membership chairman and a member of Trinity Lutheran Church where she was an usher.
Marilyn's green-thumb allowed her to enjoy caring for generations of violet offspring and had a love of puzzles which she shared with friends. She enjoyed watching NASCAR (which she did get the opportunity to attend a race), Green Bay Packers, and Wisconsin Badger Football. She took the necessary health precautions during COVID to make sure she could attend her granddaughter's wedding in 2021, as well as her grandson's college graduation in 2022.
She is proceeded in death by her husband Rex M. Young, parents Merrill and Dora Hunt, stepson Patrick Young and son Gordon Pokratz.
Marilyn is survived by her daughter, Nancy J. (Jeff Stahl) Miller of Johnson Creek; granddaughter Morgan (Ross) R. Klapperich of Greenville; and grandson Brett A. (Audrey Williams) Miller of Eau Claire; stepchildren Kathy (Lisa) Young and Karen (Don) Harden of Fort Atkinson, and her beloved cat, Snoops.
We will all miss Marilyn's presence in this life, but our comfort lies with knowing she is now with her Savior and Lord Jesus Christ and her beloved son, Gordon John.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Ladies Auxiliary Post #1879, Jefferson County Humane Society, or Rainbow Hospice of Jefferson County.
Visitation will be held on Monday, August 22nd from 5pm-7pm at Dunlap Memorial Home in Fort Atkinson. Visitation will also be held beginning at 9am on Tuesday August 23rd at Trinity Lutheran Church in Fort Atkinson until time of service at 11am. Burial will follow at Lakeview Cemetery.
Special thank you to the wonderful staff at Rainbow Hospice for their tender and loving care as well as all Marilyn's special friends who visited and send cards.
The Dunlap Memorial Home in Fort Atkinson is assisting the family.
"Those we love don't go away; they walk beside us every day. Unseen, unheard, but always near, so loved, so missed, so very dear".
