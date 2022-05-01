Palmyra, WI - Marilyn Stover, 90, was called to heaven on April 27, 2022, at Rainbow Hospice in Johnson Creek.
Marilyn, the former Marilyn Gaugert of Sullivan, was the daughter of Gilbert and Erna Gaugert. She was married to Richard Stover on April 1, 1950, in Norfolk, Virginia.
Marilyn was active in her church, St. Matthew Lutheran congregation in Palmyra. She was a longtime member and served as a Sunday School teacher. She was also a member of the WELCA group and served on several church committees. In addition to her service to her church, she was the Treasurer for the Village of Palmyra for many years and served as a poll worker, all while managing a household, helping Richard with his business, and raising four children.
She was an amazing cook and a wonderful mother and grandmother. Marilyn was in her element caring for her grandchildren and planning for family holiday dinners. She also enjoyed golfing, taking walks, and having coffee with friends.
Survivors include her four children, Jayne (David) Schroeder, Thomas Stover, Janice Moyer (Paul Woodard), Jean (Richard) Kokalares. In addition, she is survived by her three grandchildren who she enjoyed spending time with, Eric (Brianna) Moyer, Allison (Ryan) Himebauch, and Richard (Kim)Kokalares. She was preceded in death by her husband Richard Stover, her parents and brothers.
Visitation will be held on May 6, 2022, from 5 to 7 pm and one hour before the funeral service on May 7, 2022, visitation from 5 to 6 pm, funeral at 6 pm. The visitation and funeral will be held at St. Matthew Lutheran Church in Palmyra, Wisconsin. A private burial will take place at Hillside Cemetery.
Memorials can be made to St. Matthew Lutheran Church, Palmyra, or Rainbow Hospice. The family would like to thank the Rainbow Hospice staff and Glynda from Interim Health Services for their care and assistance. Also, a special thank you to Pastor Steven Blythe of St. Matthew Lutheran Church.
Gibson Family Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
To plant a tree in memory of Marilyn Stover as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
