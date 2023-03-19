Helenville, WI - Marilyn R. Koebke Martin, 72 of Helenville, passed away on Saturday, March 18, 2023, at Kensington Care and Rehab of Waukesha.
Marilyn was born on September 30, 1950, at St. Mary's Hospital in Madison, WI, the daughter of Donald and Phyllis (Brown) Koebke. She graduated from Madison West High School in 1968 and on July 15, 1978, Marilyn married John "Jack" Martin in Fort Atkinson, WI. The couple had a daughter, Melissa, and enjoyed 42 years of marriage until his death in 2021. The family loved to "clown around". They were very active in "Cousin Otto's Clown Alley #22, ltd" of Delevan/Darian. The organization is very active in many area parades, birthday parties, and Make-a-Wish Foundation projects. The family enjoyed ceramics and they even operated their own business, "JoMar Ceramics", named by Melissa. Sewing, cooking, and baking cakes for friends were prized treats. Marilyn listened to music often, and especially appreciated Country and Gospel tunes. She was a kind, empathetic, loving woman who was generous with her time and talents. She was dedicated to her faith and family and will be missed.
She is survived by: her daughter Melissa Martin of Helenville; siblings Karen Hicks of Whitewater, Kent (Dianna) Koebke of Knoxville, TN, Dale (Ruth Ann) Koebke of Verona, Alan (Marie) Koebke of Van Alstyne, TX, and DAnn (Shawn) Koebke of Cambridge. Marilyn is also survived by a number of nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends.
Marilyn is preceded in death by her parents and her husband Jack.
Memorials in Marilyn's honor may be given to Make-a-Wish Foundation.
A funeral service will be held at 12:00PM on Thursday, March 23, 2023, at St. Luke's Lutheran Church of Rome with Rev. Marilyn Lange presiding. Visitation will be on Thursday from 10:00AM until the time of service at the church. She will be laid to rest at Union Cemetery during a private family graveside service.
The Olsen-Gibson Funeral Home is caring for the family.
