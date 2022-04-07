Marilynn Margaret (Steinhoff) LaHann

Cottage Grove, MN - Marilynn Margaret LaHann passed away peacefully on April 6th, 2022 at her home in Cottage Grove, Minnesota. She was born on Thursday, November 29th, 1923 near Lancaster, Wisconsin, to Edward and Lillian Steinhoff. She was preceded in death by all of her brothers and sisters as well as her husband, Robert LaHann, a chemistry teacher at Fort Atkinson High School (Wisconsin), and by her eldest son, Thomas LaHann and his wife, Prescilla, of Fairfax, Virginia. She is survived by her son Tim LaHann (Jean) of Hastings, MN, four grandchildren: Matthew (Krystal) of Phoenix, AZ, Daniel (Holly) of Idaho Falls, ID, Melissa LaHann-Reimer (Clint) of Chicago, IL, and David (Christina) of Oregon, WI, as well as nine great grandchildren.
Marilynn was a loving, spirited woman who was brave, kind, generous, and faithful. She made extraordinary pies, always wanted to shop for the latest clothing styles, was a voracious reader, and loved playing scrabble. She was overflowing with love for Robert, her sons and her grandchildren/great grandchildren, as well as her bonus sons and daughters through family marriages. Determined to stay in touch, she learned to use a smartphone at age 96 to exchange texts and pictures with friends and family. She and Robert were long time members of Trinity Lutheran Church in Fort Atkinson, Wisconsin.
A private committal service will be held for Marilynn in Fort Atkinson, where her final resting place will be next to her husband Bob, her son Tom, and his wife, Prescilla. She is deeply missed and there will be an empty chair at the dinner table until the family is reunited with her in the place where all things are made new again. Arrangements with Kok Funeral Home, Cottage Grove, Minnesota www.kokfuneralhome.com 651-459-2483
To plant a tree in memory of Marilynn LaHann as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
