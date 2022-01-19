Watertown, WI - Marion Charlotte Teschner, 97, of Watertown, passed away on January 15, 2022 at Lilac Springs in Lake Mills.
Marion was born in Watertown on March 2, 1924 to William and Agnes (Nuernberg) Kohls. She was baptized, confirmed and married at St. Mark's Lutheran Church. She married Lyle Teschner on
May 11, 1946. She is survived by her daughter, Christine and son-in-law Bernard Motl. She was a member of Immanuel Lutheran Farmington Ladies Aid for 67 years, serving as president for several years. In addition to working on the farm and at Sears and Kresge's, she served the community as a volunteer. She volunteered hundreds of hours at Twice is Nice, Bethesda Thrift store, and at Marquardt Manor Church services. She was a leader of the Farmington All Stars 4-H club for 27 years. She was a delegate for many leadership conferences, including the National 4-H Center leaders forum in Washington DC. She was a member of Lakeside Lutheran High School Ladies Guild, Jefferson County Homemakers and the Watertown Senior Center. Marion was co- chair for the Family Living Committee for Farm Progress in 1984. She enjoyed attending auctions and flea markets to shop for her various collections. She collected milk bottles and Watts Apple pottery. She had hundreds of wooden potato mashers, a collection that was featured at a collectors show at the Hoard Historical Museum. Marion did presentations with her hat collection that featured many styles and time periods. She was never without a hat in church. She enjoyed her coffee with novelty mugs for every holiday and season. Marion was a member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Lake Mills since her move to Lilac Springs.
A funeral service will be held at 11:00am on Friday, January 21, 2022 at Immanuel Lutheran Church in
Farmington, with Pastor Bruce McKenney presiding. Visitation will take place at the church at 10:00am until the time of service. Burial will follow the service at Immanuel Lutheran cemetery in Farmington.
Memorials in Marion's honor to a charity of one's choice would be appreciated.
Pederson-Nowatka Funeral Home is caring for the family. To place an online condolence please visit www.pn-fh.com.
