January 21, 1934 - March 6, 2023
Jefferson, WI - Marion E. Dummer, 89 of Jefferson passed away on Monday, March 6, 2023, at Alden Estates of Jefferson.
Marion was born on January 21, 1934, at home in Jefferson, WI, the daughter of Ralph and Stella (Bass) Rueth. She grew up and attended school in Jefferson in a one-room schoolhouse. Marion married Duane "Buddy" Dummer at St. Lawrence Catholic Church in Jefferson in the mid 1950's and the couple had 3 children. Marion considered Buddy the love of her life. She was employed as a CNA at the Countryside County Home (now Alden Estates) for 31 years, retiring in 1995. Marion loved working outside in her backyard, spending time with her family, and long car rides. She also looked forward to Friday night fish frys. Her faith was of utmost importance, and Marion prayed for her family daily. She will be remembered for her kind heart and always putting others needs and interest before her own. She will be deeply missed by her family and the people that knew her.
Marion is survived by: her children David (Linda) Dummer and Mary Smith both of Jefferson; 5 grandchildren Tanya (Tom) Ball, Chad (Melissa) Dummer, Brooke (Bart) Eichstaedt, Amber Smith, and Angela Smith; 11 great-grandchildren; and her sister Theresa Humphrey of Austin, TX. She is also survived by a number of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
She is preceded in death by: her parents, son Dennis in infancy, brother Ralph Rueth, Jr., grandson Ruben in infancy, and her sister Alice Lynch.
A private family graveside service will be held on Tuesday, March 14, 2023, at St. John the Baptist Catholic Cemetery of Jefferson with Fr. Tom Coyle presiding.
