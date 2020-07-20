JOHNSON CREEK — Marion H. (Klusmeyer) Nell, 86, of Johnson Creek, went to be with the Lord on July 18, 2020, after battling effects from a stroke and cancer.
She was born on Feb. 22, 1934, in Manitowoc, to Walter and Dorothea (Hoefner) Klusmeyer.
She was made a child of God through her baptism on March 6, 1934, at First German Lutheran Church in Manitowoc. She renewed those vows on her Confirmation Day, March 21, 1948.
In 1952, she graduated from Lincoln High School in Manitowoc. The following year, Marion was trained and graduated from The Cradle School of Infant Nursing in Evanston, Ill.
She married Leroy Nell on Feb. 4, 1961, at First German Lutheran in Manitowoc.
Marion influenced countless lives while working in the obstetrics department at the following hospitals: Manitowoc Memorial, Oconomowoc Memorial and Watertown Memorial. She also showed Christ’s love for others while working at Bethesda Lutheran Home, and encouraged many students and teachers while working as a teacher’s aide at St. Paul’s Lutheran School in Lake Mills from 1975 to 2005.
In her retirement, she spent numerous years volunteering in the shoe department at Twice is Nice retail store in Jefferson.
Marion had a unique way of making people feel special, and showed selfless love, kindness and encouragement to others no matter what the situation. She always was willing to use her sewing talents to help many.
She modeled Christ’s love for her, and made a lasting impression on the lives she touched. Marion was the last surviving member of her immediate family.
Marion is survived by her loving husband of 59 years, Leroy Nell; her daughters, Pamela (Samir) Mahshie of Houston, Texas, and Tina (Rick) Ulrich of Lake Mills; four grandchildren, Najeeb (Courtney) Mahshie of Crosby, Texas, Elias Mahshie of Houston, and Lydia and Jacob Ulrich of Lake Mills; two great-grandsons, Kaysen and Hudsyn Mahshie of Crosby; and many nieces and nephews, and other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; brothers and sisters-in-law, Harold (Babe) Klusmeyer, Emmett (Loretta) Klusmeyer and Elroy (Lola) Klusmeyer; sisters and brothers-in law, Dorothy (Elmer) Vogt, Ethel (Kenny) Seefeldt, Edie (Bobby) Luckow and Loretta (Don) Kroening, all of Manitowoc; sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Florence (Howard) Herold, formerly of Watertown; and other relatives and friends.
The family would like to thank Anna and the staff at Sunset Ridge of Jefferson and Rainbow Hospice, especially nurse April Horton, for their kind and continuous care of Marion.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, July 25, at St. Mark’s Lutheran Church at Sugar Island, W3328 County Highway O, Ixonia, WI 53036, with the Rev. Allen Tetzlaff officiating.
A visitation will be held on Saturday, from 9 a.m. until the time of service. Burial will take place at Glenview Memorial Gardens in Ixonia following the service.
Memorials may be given to St. Mark’s Lutheran Church-Sugar Island, or Lakeside Lutheran High School in Lake Mills.
Hafemeister Funeral Home and Cremation Service of Watertown is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.hafemeisterfh.com.
Blessed are those who die in the Lord from now on. “Yes,” says the Spirit, “they will rest from their labor…” — Revelation 14:13.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.