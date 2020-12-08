Marion J (Wittenwyler) Helgeson

November 19, 1947 - December 4, 2020
Milton, WI - Marion J. Helgeson, 73, of Milton, WI, went home to be with the Lord on December 4, 2020 at Mercy Hospital in Janesville. Marion was born on November 19, 1947 in Milwaukee, WI to Donald and Ruth Wittenwyler. She graduated from Fort Atkinson High School in 1966 and received a teaching degree from UW-Whitewater. She taught third grade at East Elementary in Jefferson for seven years, then left her full-time teaching career for her children, spending 20 years as a substitute teacher in the School District of Milton. She loved working with the students and teachers, and they enjoyed her, too.
Marion married James E. Helgeson on June 8, 1974, enjoying more than 46 years together. Along with their two daughters, Lynn and Holly, she loved camping, card making, stamping, journaling, cooking, relaxing in the spa, and trips to the casino with a $10 bill. Later in her years, she enjoyed spending time with her grandkids sitting on her lap, reading them stories and playing games. She was a member of Faith Community Church where she loved handing out Lifesavers to many of the special people in her life.
Marion is survived by her husband, James Helgeson; her daughters, Lynn (Tim) Bales, and Holly (Jeremy) Houser; three grandchildren, Kenan Bales, Elizabeth Bales, and Tanner Houser; and her siblings, Ronald (Jane) Wittenwyler, James (Karla) Wittenwyler, and Judith Wittenwyler. She was preceded in her death by her parents, Donald Wittenwyler and Ruth (Kluender) Wittenwyler.
At this time the family will be having a private funeral with a celebration of life service later in the spring. In lieu of flowers, please consider helping us to find a cure for dementia through a donation to the UW Foundation at: https://www.adrc.wisc.edu/give
The Albrecht Funeral Homes & Cremation Services, Milton is assisting family with arrangements.
