Marion Margaret (Neipert) Schakelman

April 25, 1926 - August 11, 2021
Jerfferson, WI - Marion Margaret Schakelman, age 95 of Jefferson, passed away on Wednesday, August 11, 2021, at Rainbow Hospice in Johnson Creek.
She was born in Jefferson on April 25, 1926, to Harry and Grace (Walther) Neipert.
She attended St. John the Baptist Catholic School and Church and graduated from Jefferson High School in 1944.
On June 14, 1947, Marion married Francis Schakelman of Farmington at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church. They enjoyed 67 years of marriage before Francis' death on October 5, 2014.
Marion worked in the Real Estate Description Department at the Jefferson County Courthouse for 22 years, before retiring in 1988. She enjoyed her life as a homemaker, baking, gardening, and her grandchildren. From 2000 to 2012, Francis and Marion were the official lunch delivery drivers for the Bon Ton Bakery.
Francis and Marion also had the honor of being the 1978 Gemuetlichkeit Days' King and Queen.
She was a member of St. Francis of Assisi Catholic parishes in Jefferson and served as a member of the Council of Catholic Women.
She will be deeply missed by her three children, Gary (Sheridan) Schakelman of Madison, and Kenneth (Tamara) Schakelman and Cynthia (John) Radtke, both of Jefferson; five grandchildren, Justin (Melissa) Schakelman, Chad (Brooke) Schakelman, Danielle (Jared) Cowley, Jessica (Joshua) Punzel, and Zachary Schakelman; four step-grandchildren, Jennifer Linse, Marc Linse, T.J. (Christy) Linse and Michael (Mary Grace) Linse; seven great-grandchildren, Kensley, Calder and Beckett Schakelman, Leighton and Maliyah Cowley, Leland Schakelman, and Jack Schakelman; eight step-great-grandchildren, Max Linse, Sam Hebbe, Oliver, Nora Grace and Hannah Linse, Thomas Linse, Brodey Hunt and Finn Crystal; sister-in-law, Jane Lehmann, many nieces and nephews, and many MANY Special Friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Francis, and sister and brother-in-law Margaret (Paul) Wedl.
The Schakelman/Radtke families are forever grateful and warmly thank all who have provided Marion with such loving care during these past few months, and to the staff and caregivers of Rainbow Hospice in Johnson Creek.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 4pm on Sunday, August 22, at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Jefferson with the Fr. Thomas Coyle officiating. Burial will follow in the parish cemetery.
Visitation will be held at the church on Sunday, from 2pm until the time of Mass.
Those wishing to express sympathy through donations may direct them to St. John the Baptist Catholic Church and School or to Rainbow Hospice.
The Olsen-Gibson Funeral Home is caring for the family.
