Marjorie A "Marge" Oberle

Whitewater, WI - Marjorie "Marge" Ann (Schroeder) Oberle, age 89, passed away peacefully on Thursday, August 3, 2023, surrounded by family at her home in Whitewater, Wisconsin. She was born in Shawano, Wisconsin, on June 28, 1934 to Marvin and Virginia (Wruck) Schroeder. Marge graduated from St. James Lutheran School and from Shawano High School where she earned a scholarship to attend the University of Wisconsin at Madison. She and Gerald (Jerry) Oberle were married in their hometown, Shawano. They lived in Whitewater where they raised four children: Kori, Jeff, Brian, and Wade. Marge found time to refinish antiques, braid large rugs from woolen clothing, and wallpaper many, many walls. She made and canned many pickles, baked lots of crescent rolls, and the best pineapple upside down cake in town. Marge completed her undergraduate degree at UW-Whitewater where she went on to earn a Masters in Special Education. She taught at Harrison Elementary in Janesville, Milton College, UW-Whitewater, and for the Walworth County Handicapped Childrens Educational Board which placed her in the Whitewater School District where she worked with students at all three elementary schools as well as at the former Franklin Junior High. Marge and Jerry became snowbirds after retirement, splitting their time between Whitewater and Fort Myers, Florida. Without missing a beat, she began teaching water aerobics in Fort Myers, a gig that lasted for 17 years. She enjoyed reading, playing bridge, and watching many UW-Whitewater sports teams compete, with Jerry by her side.
