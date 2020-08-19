Marjorie Ann Fenn, of Fort Atkinson, passed away peacefully at age 91 on April 30, 2020, at Fairhaven Retirement Community in Whitewater.
She was born on April 23, 1929, in Oshkosh, to Mary (Witt) and Frank H. Fenn, and was the youngest of three children. She graduated from Oshkosh High School with highest honors, earned a bachelor of science in home economics in 1951 from the University of Wisconsin-Madison and an MBA in management from the UW-Whitewater in 1983.
Marge began her professional career at Rockford Memorial Hospital (Illinois) as a therapeutic dietitian and was instrumental in embracing a new technology the hospital called the “electronic brain,” a card-sorting system used to tally patient meals quickly. In 1968, she became the chief dietitian at Fort Memorial Hospital in Fort Atkinson. There, she revamped the recipes and implemented the new technology — microwaves — to expedite serving meals.
Marge was a registered dietitian, and throughout her professional life was very active in organizing and serving on many committees promoting good nutrition and the science of dietetics. In 1979, she served as president of the Wisconsin Dietetic Association (now The Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics).
Marge was known for her Wire Hair Fox Terriers, an energetic and independent breed. She grew up with one and owned four during her lifetime.
She was an avid sports fan, a Braves fan, later a Brewers fan, a Badger fan and a forever Packer fan. She often listened to games on the radio and watched on television.
Marge loved satire, jazz, reading, photography, gardening and cooking, to mention only a few of her wide range of interests.
She had an endless collection of cookbooks and clipped recipes. Her three nieces remember happy times with her making pizza from scratch using her delicious homemade sauce and crust. She always had crafts to do with them and remember her dying Easter eggs in onion skins she had saved for months.
Marge was a member of the First Congregational United Church of Christ of Fort Atkinson where she was active in the Women’s Fellowship group and served as a member of the Diaconate. For many years, she volunteered as the coordinator of the local Meals on Wheels program and was a Friend of the Dwight Foster Public Library.
She is survived by her sister, Lucille Fenn Reinke of Oshkosh; three nieces, Ann Reinke Strong, Mary Reinke and Joan Reinke Ziegler; five grandnieces and nephews; and six great-grandnieces and nephews. Marge was blessed with many lasting friendships from college days, colleagues, church and neighbors.
Marjorie was preceded in death by her parents; her brother, Lt. George E. Fenn, UAF, MIA 1943 in Papua New Guinea; and her brother-in-law, Leonard H. Reinke FAIA, all of Oshkosh.
Burial was in Riverside Cemetery in Oshkosh.
Memorial contributions in honor of Marge may be made to the First Congregational Church, 31 Milwaukee Ave. W., Fort Atkinson, WI 53538.
Family and close friends acknowledge with gratitude the loving and quality care given to Marge by Fairhaven Retirement Community and especially the First Congregational Church for their longstanding spiritual support.
The Dunlap Memorial Home in Fort Atkinson is assisting the family.
