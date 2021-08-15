March 2, 1935 - August 12, 2021
Fort Atkinson, WI - Marjorie Ann (Simdon) Redford, 86, of Fort Atkinson, passed away Thursday, August 12, 2021, at Alden Estates of Jefferson.
Marjorie was born on March 2, 1935, in Cambridge, WI, daughter of Henry and Anna (Olia) Simdon. She graduated from Cambridge High School, Madison General Hospital School of Nursing and later obtained a BSN from Milton College.
Marjorie married Elmer G. Redford on April 13, 1957, and were blessed with four children, Christopher Redford, Deborah (Roger) Badwal, Rebecca (Donald) Mallow, and Steven (Susan) Redford; grandchildren, Joseph Redford, Samuel Redford, Kaitlyn Redford, Thomas Redford, Andrew Badwal, Mark Badwal, Ethan Mallow, and Benjamin Mallow.
Marjorie had been employed for many years at Fort Memorial Hospital before retiring in 1995. She enjoyed ceramics, quilting, sewing, and knitting.
Marjorie is also survived by her siblings, Carolyn Burow, and Richard, (Donna) Simdon and brother-in-law, Tom Schwartz. She was preceded in death by her daughter, Deborah Badwal; parents, Henry and Anna Simdon; siblings, Helen Schwartz and Claire Simdon and brother-in-law, Lynn Burow.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, August 17, at St. James Lutheran Church in Cambridge. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. on Tuesday at the church until time of service. Burial will follow at Lake Ripley Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to St. James Lutheran Church.
Dunlap Memorial Home in Fort Atkinson is assisting the family.
