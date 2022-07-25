Marjorie Ann Triebold
Buy Now

July 22, 2022

Whitewater, WI - Marjorie Ann Triebold (Schonath) went to her eternal home on July 22, 2022. Marge was born on January 6, 1937, to John and Martha (Hoppe) Schonath in Whitewater, Wisconsin. She graduated from Whitewater City High School in 1954 and then went on to graduate from UW Whitewater in 1958 with a degree in kindergarten/ primary education. While at UW, Marge earned the honor of being listed in Who's Who in American Universities and Colleges. She was also affiliated with Theta Sigma Upsilon Sorority and Kappa Delta Pi honorary fraternity.

To plant a tree in memory of Marjorie Triebold as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.