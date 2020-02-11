JEFFERSON — Marjorie (Florin) Langholff, 99, of Jefferson, was taken from her home at Alden Estates in Jefferson to heaven in the arms of her Lord and Savior on Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020.
Margie was born on May 29, 1920; baptized, and confirmed in 1932, and graduated from Fort Atkinson High School in 1937.
She married Alfred “Jack” C. Langholff at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Fort Atkinson on Aug. 23, 1941. They lived and farmed in the Town of Jefferson, where she lived until May 14, 2016, when she moved to Alden Estates of Jefferson.
Margie was a kind, loving person with a wonderful sense of humor. She spent many hours taking people to church, appointments, the grocery store and other errands.
In her younger years, she enjoyed her large garden and would provide food for people in need. She was a wonderful friend and neighbor.
Marjorie is survived by step-sister-in-law, Lois Bielefeldt and her daughters Jeannie Koch, Susan Song and Katherine Bielefeldt; nephews and nieces: Jeff (Tina) Langholff, and their sons Storm and AJ Langholff; Evelyn “Babe” (Schloesser) Kochendorfer, Darlene Langholff, Shelby (Leschinsky) Johnson, Ruth (Florin) Wivo, Bob (Joyce) Florin, Jennifer (Brett) Holub, Mary Langholff, Judy Brown, Shirley Erdman and Linda Frohmader; and many other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Jack, on Dec. 17, 1998; her parents, Martin and Esther (Leschinsky) Florin; and stepbrother, David Bielefeldt.
Special thanks to all who sent cards or letters to her or visited with her at Alden Estates; her nurses at Alden Estates and her hospice caregivers, and especially Pastor Paul Scharrer, Immanuel Lutheran Church, in Deerfield. Your help, visits and friendship during her last years brought her much joy and happiness.
God Bless You All.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 14, at the Nitardy Funeral Home in Fort Atkinson.
Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of services.
Burial will be in the Evergreen Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to Rainbow Hospice of Jefferson or Immanuel Lutheran Church in Deerfield.
