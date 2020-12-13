June 17, 1936 - December 8, 2020
Cambridge, WI - Marjorie I. Lehr "Marj", 84 of Cambridge, formerly of Fort Atkinson and Montello, died on Tuesday, December 8, 2020 at Home Again Assisted Living in Cambridge.
Marj was born on June 17, 1936, daughter of the late Emil and Mabel (August) Timm. She graduated from Whitewater City High School and attended Kenosha Vocational School graduating in 1955 as an LPN.
Marj was first employed by the VA Hospital in Downey, IL before moving to Fort Atkinson and working for Countryside Nursing Home in Jefferson.
Marj married Virgil E. Lehr on September 28, 1957. He preceded her in death on March 13, 2019.
After Marj retired from Countryside Nursing Home in 1987, she and her husband moved to Montello.
She enjoyed her family and friends, reading, putting puzzles together, cooking, dancing, and spending time at her family farm.
Marj is survived by her son, Gregory (Pam) Lehr of Watertown; daughters, Gayle (Donn) Hein of Green Bay and Gina (Kevin) Masanz of Edgerton; 7 grandsons; 4 great grandsons; 1 great granddaughter and another great granddaughter due to arrive in March 2021.
Memorial services will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, December 18, 2020 at Dunlap Memorial Home in Fort Atkinson. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. at the memorial home until time of service. A graveside service will follow at 11:30 a.m. in Evergreen Cemetery.
Please note that face masks are required, and social distancing must be maintained.
The family would like to thank Home Again and Agrace Hospice for their excellent support and care.
