September 27, 1961 - January 1, 2021
Jefferson, WI - Marjorie M. Landowski passed away of heart failure on Friday, Jan 1, 2021 at the Rainbow Hospice Center.
She was born Sept 27, 1930 to Edward and Emma Kraus of Milton, WI. She was an identical twin and was one of 12 children.
She was a stay at home mom and worked a few part-time jobs later in life. She loved seeing her Grandchildren and Great Grandchildren. Her favorite things were baking, especially making pies. She was also fond of her dog, fishing and gambling.
She is survived by her son Everett (Debbie) Landowski and daughter Ellen (Bruce) Haukom, both of Cambridge, WI, Granddaughter Jessica (Scott) Reinstad of Cambridge, Abby (Bryan) Raasch of McFarland, and Tom Haukom of Eau Claire, WI. She had 3 wonderful great grandchildren Paige and Parker Reinstad and Trenton Raasch and sister Delores (Earl) Topel of Lake Mills.
The family wishes to express their appreciation to Rainbow Hospice for their gentle care in her death.
A private family graveside service will be held for Marjorie and she will be laid to rest beside her husband, Maynard in the Evergreen Cemetery in Fort Atkinson, WI.
Visit www.schneidermichaelis.com to leave condolence or light a candle in her memory.
