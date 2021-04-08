Marjorie P. (Oettmeier) "Marge" Meyer Parker

August 31, 1924 - December 15, 2020
Fort Atkinson, WI - Marjorie P. (Oettmeier) Meyer Parker, age 96, of Fort Atkinson passed away peacefully on December 15, 2020 at Agrace in Fitchburg. She was born to Arthur and Marian (Collins) Oettmeier on August 31, 1924 in Fort Atkinson.
Marge graduated from Fort Atkinson High School in 1942 and continued on to UW Madison.
She married James H. Meyer after his return from military service in WWII on February 23, 1946 and raised two children. Tragically, Jim died in 1983. Marge married Warren B. Parker in 1988. Warren passed away in 2000.
Marge was in retail management as the ladies wear buyer for Neipert's Department Store. She was a life long member of Martha Chapter #66 Order of the Eastern Star and served as Worthy Matron during part of her service. Marge belonged to various bridge clubs, was a master gardener and took cooking classes in New Orleans. She established a catering business, Dining by Design, which served the Fort Atkinson area in the 1980's. She also traveled extensively with Warren during their marriage.
Marge is survived by her son, Jeffrey (Peggy) Meyer of Fitchburg and her daughter, Kristine (Wayne) May of Colfax. She is also survived by her brother, Nick (Arlene) Oettmeier of Bay City, MI, step-daughters Ann (Willie) Spoden and Penny Metzke, 11 grandchildren, 29 great grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Marge was preceded in death by her parents, her husbands, sister and brother-in-law, Priscilla (Clyde) Schap, and step son-in-law, Bob Metzke. Immediate family will celebrate her life in May after which her remains will be buried with Jim Meyer in Evergreen Cemetery.
We want to thank Kim Lopez and the caring staff of Transitions at Home, and Agrace, for enabling Mom to stay in her home the last years of her life.
