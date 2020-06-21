Mark C. Butorac, 65, of Fort Atkinson, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, June 18, 2020.
He was born on July 18, 1954, in Minnesota, son of the late Frank and Berneice (Peterson) Butorac, Sr.
Mark married his best friend and love of his life, Julie Pisoni, in Iron River, Mich., on May 10, 1975. The couple celebrated their 45th wedding anniversary this year.
Mark graduated from West Iron County High School in 1972 and completed his associate degree from Northern Michigan University in 1974.
He was employed at Butler Manufacturing and Spacesaver Corp. as an engineer, and retired from ANGI Energy Systems in 2018.
Mark spent his time with his “three girls.” He found joy and relaxation in traveling, especially to Maine to spend time with his granddaughter.
He was a proud “Pappa” to his little girl.
Mark also enjoyed classic cars and going on rides with his wife.
Mark is survived by his wife, Julie of Fort Atkinson; daughters, Rachel (Steven) Kaul of Maine and Emily Butorac of McFarland; granddaughter, Cora Rose Kaul; brothers, Thomas (Janice) Butorac of Colorado Springs, Colo., Frank Jr. (Barbara) Butorac of Iron River, Mich., James (Mary) Butorac of Ishpeming, Mich., and Brian (Susan) Butorac of Spokane, Wash.; sister, Anna (Dave Thall) Butorac of Ingleside, Ill.; and many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
He also was preceded in death by his brother, Charles Butorac; sister, Nancy Olson; and infant sister, Carol Butorac.
A celebration of Mark’s life will be held at a later date.
The Dunlap Memorial Home in Fort Atkinson is assisting the family.
