Mark D. Iverson, 60 of Fort Atkinson, died on Wednesday, March 18, 2020 at his home.
Mark was born on Feb. 2, 1960 in Green Bay.
At the age of 4, he came to Bethesda Lutheran Homes in Watertown. He lived there as a resident until the mid-2000s when he moved to Black Bear Group Home in Fort Atkinson.
Mark suffered from Lesch-Nyhan Syndrome, a rare diagnosis that had major impacts on him physically, but minimal impact cognitively.
Over the span of his life, Mark formed meaningful relationships with his caregivers and the staff at Bethesda, Abilities Inc., and the residents of Watertown and Fort Atkinson.
He loved the Green Bay Packers and adored Shania Twain. He was very involved in Special Olympics bowling and enjoyed it greatly.
The most important thing in Mark’s life was his relationship with Jesus Christ. His faith was completely unwavering.
Mark knew that in his death he would be free from the physical limitations he experienced on earth and be with his Savior forever. Mark lived his faith daily and gave the people he loved constant, heartfelt encouragement. He will be deeply missed.
Mark is survived by his friend and guardian, Lori (Ken) Werth of Watertown; sister, Julie; and half-sister Lisa. He also is survived by a number of other relatives, caregivers and many friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and brothers, Michael and Richard.
Guardian Lori Werth and Case Manager Shari Schoenherr would like to express their sincere gratitude to all of Mark’s caregivers through the years for giving him love, respect and an amazing quality of life.
Mark’s life will be celebrated after the COVID-19 situation has subsided.
Olsen-Gibson Funeral Home in Jefferson is caring for the family. To place an online condolence, please visit:
